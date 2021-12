Death notices

Geraldine L. Blackmon, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away December 27, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dana Mildred Cochran, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away December 26, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jill J. Hoag, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at The Canyons Retirement in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Clyde Bruce Landreth, 85, of Hazelton, passed away December 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edward D. Myers, 85, of Jerome, passed away December 26, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tommy Brent Thornton, 65, of Hazelton, passed away December 24, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Franklin Andrew Winn, 58, of Jerome, passed away December 27, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

