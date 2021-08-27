Death notices

Nancy Kay Barron, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Deanna Lee Durbin, 78 of Twin Falls, passed away August 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Danielle C. Grant, 47 of Kimberly, passed away August 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lewis Albert Hiatt, 84 of Kimberly, passed away August 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Robert “Bob” Donald Isaacs, 93, a resident of Melon Valley (Buhl), passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ann Elenor Lloyd, 81of Rupert, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

