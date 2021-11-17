Death notices

Wilbur Barth, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, November 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Tifini Stratton, 35, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Breyden Trujillo, 17, of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Stephen Drew Tvrdy, 69, of Hazelton, passed away November 14, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Ann White, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Orchard Street chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

