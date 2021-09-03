Death notices

Bruno Orozco Chavez, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Stanley Richard Cole, 73, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Virginia Ann Kessell, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away September 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.