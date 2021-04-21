Death notices

David A. Gray, 74, of Jerome, passed away April 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Donald Gene Lefler, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away April 19, 2021, at Canyons Retirement Community. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Donald A. Howell, 82, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Idaho Highway 24, Rupert.

Irene Hurst, 93, of Heyburn, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Declo Cemetery. Service arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary Wayne Koutnik, of Ketchum, passed away April 14, 2021. A celebration of life open house will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 North 3386 East, Kimberly Road, Kimberly. Interment will follow at the Ketchum Cemetery at a later date. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Evelyn D. Rawlings, 86, of Jerome, passed away April 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

