Death notices

Marilyn O. Baily, 77, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Services are pending and have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Timothy R. Berkeley, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly on December 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Roger B. Boyd, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jean Davis, 92, of Boise, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

John Hackney, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away December 8, 2020, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

George Jukich, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away December 8, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0