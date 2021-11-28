 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Jacqueline Faith Slater Sagers, 90, of Burley, died Thursday, Nov. 25, at her home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News