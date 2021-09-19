Death notices

Lyle Eugene Draper, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gloria Jane Hansen, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away September 15, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Anecia Antoinette Jones, 30, of Salmon, Idaho passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements are being cared for under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Lauri Ann Patton, 65, of Gooding, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise . Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. You can visit her tribute page at www, serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com.

Candace Varderschaaf-Palmer, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

