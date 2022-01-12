Death notices

Autumn Lyn Applegate, 35, of Twin Falls, passed away January 9, 2022, in Twin Falls. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on January 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Bruce Alexander Collins, 58, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Clyde K. O’Dell Jr., 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Catherine M. Saul, 90, of Hagerman, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Patricia Smallwood, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Cenoma House Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Harold Olven Waggoner, 91, of Kimberly, passed away January 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Steven Williams, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

