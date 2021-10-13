Death notices

Jason J. Jackson, 59, of Kimberly, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Dennis Andrew, 67, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October18, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Josh T. Babango, 14, of Buhl, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Betty Ina Benefiel, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Travis Larry Dayley, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away October 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Pat Frost, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away at Heritage Assisted Living on October 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.
Arlene Heitman, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Kevin Nennagir, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Romelia Santos, 84, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, October, 10, 2021 at her home. Viewing and gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Hansen Mortuary, where services will conclude Under the Direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Harold W. Tews, 84, of Hammett, passed away at his home on October 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.