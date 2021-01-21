Death notices

Dorotha Jean Bixler, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away November 25, 2020. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wauneta Louise Borges, 90, of Kimberly, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Della Marie Kimbrough, 87, of Wendell, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Barbara Shaffer, 61, of Hansen, passed away at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, January 17, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dennis E. Wheeler, 70, of Filer, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

