Death notices
Death notices

Monica Rae Baker Bandy, a 57-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brent Hardy, 72, of Hazelton passed away on Thursday May 27, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Raymond Lee Mickael, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away May 27, 2021 at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

