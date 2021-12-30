 Skip to main content
Death notices

Phyllis Barrick, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Karen Palmer, 43, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

William “JED” Powell, 32, of Jerome, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please see demaraysjerome.com for further service information.

Jesse Scott Skinner, 22, of Paul and formerly of Declo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Emma E. Staley, 90, of Buhl, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

