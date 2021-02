Death notices

Barbara Kay Gilmartin, 64, of Jerome, passed away February 17, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Leona Eileen Space, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away February 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Erick L. Standlee, 42, of Wendell, passed away February 17, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gary Woodall, 76, of Oakley, passed away at his home Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0