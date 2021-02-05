 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Robert Amen, 34, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ross Willard Hawker, 77, of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Countryside Care & Rehab in Rupert. Memorial services will be announced later this year. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Harrington Hicks Jr., 45, of Burley, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Shana Marie Peterson, 49, of Wendell, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Robert Joseph Rowe, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away February 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Bruce N. Slaughter, 69, of Jerome and formerly of Buhl, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Jack Wendling, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Twin Falls musician walking his dog survives car crash
Local

Twin Falls musician walking his dog survives car crash

  • 5 min to read

“I’ve never felt that level of force before,” Jordan Thornquest said, describing the accident that could have ended his life. “It’s that sensation of blunt force and getting the air knocked out of you, but magnified incredibly. It was beyond anything I knew I could experience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News