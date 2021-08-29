Death notices

James Dennis Clawson II, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jack Dale Hart, an 88-year-old Murtaugh resident, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home in Murtaugh.
Mary Ellen Packer, 70, a resident of Bliss and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.