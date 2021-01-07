Death notices

Dale Glen Asher, 89, of Malta, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Henry Gene Bortz, 76, of Declo, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.

Charles Lee Cole, 76, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center of Kimberly.

Teresa G. Cluff Mosley Gunter, 64, of Tremonton, Utah, passed away January 5, 2021, as the result of an auto accident. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Anthony “Tony” Lin Jacobsen, age 41, of Hammett, passed away January 5, 2021, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612

Jerry Eldon Smith, 76, of Jerome, passed away January 4, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jerry Duane Stahlman, formerly from Buhl, passed away on January 4, 2021, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after a long battle with ALS.

