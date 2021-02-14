Death notices

Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey, a 71-year-old resident of Paul, passed away unexpectedly in Wellington, Utah on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brian R. Flay, 74, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sue Mitani, 100, of Jerome, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Creekside Assisted Living in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Nedra Ann Robinson, a 76-year-old resident of Hansen, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

