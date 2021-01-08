Death notices

Helen Louise Blakeslee, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away January 5, 2021. Services will be held at 2 p.m. January 12, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Esther Dorothy Bopp, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Pocatello. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at colonial-funeralhome.com. 208-233-1500

Ivan C. Hopkins, 87, of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Helen Margaret Jones, 99, of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Tucson. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

John W. Joosten, 83, of Meridian, passed away January 5, 2021, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-2121.