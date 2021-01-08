Death notices

Helen Louise Blakeslee, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away January 5, 2021. Services will be held at 2 p.m. January 12, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Esther Dorothy Bopp, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Pocatello. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at colonial-funeralhome.com. 208-233-1500
Ivan C. Hopkins, 87, of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Helen Margaret Jones, 99, of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Tucson. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
John W. Joosten, 83, of Meridian, passed away January 5, 2021, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-2121.
Patsy A. Kinnison, 90, of Meridian, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away January 6, 2021, in Meridian. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Sandra Ruth Larney, 84, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Randy Larsen, 59, of Jerome, passed away January 7, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Fred R. Starr, 87, of Jerome, passed away January 6, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Marian Lee Van Leishout, 84, of Jerome, passed away January 6, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Bernard F. Wagner, 95 of Buhl, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Glenda Nadine York, 78, of Heyburn, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.