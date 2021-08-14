Death notices

Lynn Bain, 81, of Bliss, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Larry Frederick Fullmer, 73 of Twin Falls, passed away on August 11, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Jorge Luis Gonzalez, 30, of Sparks, Nevada, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away August 12, 2021, at Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks, Nevada. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away August 11, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Grace Palacio, 90, of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home in Gooding. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Funeral services will be under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairground Road, Elko, Nevada.