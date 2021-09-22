Death notices

Alice Bradford, 94, of Jerome, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at a Boise care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

C. Lee Buddecke, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Arrangements will be handled under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Judith Cabral, 44, of Twin Falls, passed away September 16, 2021, at the University of Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Charlene Casperson, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away September 20, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Ronald B. Nielsen, an 89-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Norman Lee Robinson, 69, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.