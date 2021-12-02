Death notices

Wesley Alley Sr., 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on November 26, 2021, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marie Dahlen, 78, of Jerome, passed away December 1, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Michael P. Gooding II, 41, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Helenjean I. Johnson, 81, of Buhl, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at an Idaho Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, 58, of Hansen, passed away November 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

