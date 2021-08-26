Death notices

Robert L. Archer, 95, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. In keeping with the family wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Sylvia “Jackie” Jesslyn McCormick, 80, of Buhl, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Richard Plocher, 93, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.