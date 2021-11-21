Death notices

Denise (Pierce) Freeman, 68, of Boise, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Winnifred Knight, 101, of Jerome, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her residence. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, Jerome.
Kathryn Taylor, 77, of Kimberly, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please visit demaraysjerome.com for further service information.