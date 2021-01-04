Death notices

Dorothy Amazeen, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away January 2, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Charles William “Bill” Baker, a 94-year-old resident of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Marjorie LaVone Bowman, 84 of Buhl, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Elsie LaRue Burch, an 86-year-old, longtime Oakley resident, passed away Friday, January 2, 2021 at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care in Burley.
Salvador Cardenas, a 20-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
William “Dennis” Felton, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, January 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gloria Galan, 64 of Twin Falls, passed away January 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Budd Madsen, an 84-year-old Jerome resident, passed away at home Friday, January 1, 2021. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John A. Morgan, a 90-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. No formal services will be held. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Andres Serna, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Brogan D Smith, an 18-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kristine Dayton Stapelman, a 73-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.