Death notices

Gloria Galan, 64 of Twin Falls, passed away January 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Budd Madsen, an 84-year-old Jerome resident, passed away at home Friday, January 1, 2021. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John A. Morgan, a 90-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. No formal services will be held. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Andres Serna, 84, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Brogan D Smith, an 18-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.