Death notices

Dallas L. Carotta, 81, formerly of Paul, passed away April 26, 2021, in Tillamook Oregon. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jim Griggs, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robert LaVerne Morris, 77, of Jerome, passed away April 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Christopher Carl Voss, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away April 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.