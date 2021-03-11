Death notices

Kandise Marie Barnes, 35, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. To send condolences to the family and to get additional information please see demaraysjerome.com.

LeAnna Dee Cahoon, 57, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ryan Andrew Larson, 37, of Twin Falls, passed away March 6, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday March 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jalea Laren Williams, 30, of Twin Falls, passed away March 6, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

