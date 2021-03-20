Death notices

Dixie Lee Blamires, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away March 17, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Leonard, Jones, “Orval”, 88, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
George R. Pullin, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.