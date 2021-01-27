 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

John Leo “Jack” Rice Jr., 93, of Gooding, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

