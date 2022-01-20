 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

George Frederick Border Jr., 93, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls.

Barry L. Gines, 73, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Joyce Ann Redden, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Arthur Samuel Selin, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away January 18, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dolores Delilah Shelley, 94, of Wendell, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

People are also reading…

Ron “Jaren” J. Stevenson, 82, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Dietrich rallies around hospitalized coach

Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle's family might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News