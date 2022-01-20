Death notices

George Frederick Border Jr., 93, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue E, Twin Falls.

Barry L. Gines, 73, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Joyce Ann Redden, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Arthur Samuel Selin, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away January 18, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dolores Delilah Shelley, 94, of Wendell, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ron “Jaren” J. Stevenson, 82, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

