Death notices

Judith Brossy, 75, of Shoshone, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Matthew Caroline, 28, of Twin Falls, died on February 21, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Claude Anthony Jackson, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away February 17, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jason N. Braun Murray, 46, of San Diego, California, and formerly of North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in San Diego. Local funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

LaVerne Stumpf, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Inez Wise, 86, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at DeSano Assisted Living in Jerome. Funeral services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

