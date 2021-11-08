Death notices

William Chester Behr, 79, of South Jordan, UT, passed away at his home on November 5, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Mildred June Painter, 81 of Filer, passed away November 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jack Willis Kuhn, 59, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

William "Bill" E. Shohoney, 76, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Ronald "Ron" Jay Setser, 62, a resident of Declo, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Enos Paul Waddoups, 69, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Debra Kay Scarlett, 72, a resident of Wendell, and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Ronald W. Oldham, 84, formerly of Heyburn, Idaho passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Fall, Idaho. Services will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho.

Frederick "Rick" Bruce Carlson, 76,of Twin Falls, passed away November 7th, 2021at Woodland Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rodney Bruce Krohn, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2021 in Parma, Idaho. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Deer Flat Church on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1pm

Nelda Kathleen Dean-Ude, 76 of Buhl, passed away November 7, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

