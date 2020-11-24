Death notices

Alda Lou Jewell, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Janet Ruth LeFurgey, 91, a resident of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Care in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Petra Maddox, 67, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lorraine McCloud, 85, of Wendell, passed away Friday, November 20, at the Twin Falls Manor. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray Funeral Service, Wendell Chapel.

Myrtle Audrey McKinney, age 77, of Hammett, formerly of Pine, passed away at a Boise hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrye Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com.