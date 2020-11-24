Death notices

James Walter Boehm, 85, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on November 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Mary Loraine Bunn, 84, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Irene Chess, 79, of Jerome passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Timothy Marvin Condon, age 83 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Alison “Al” “Storm” Cook, 70, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Lavell Cope, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2020 at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ora Ruth Davis, 83 of Burley passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center. A private family funeral service was held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services were under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Donald Michael Edison, 90 of Twin Falls, passed away November 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Bonnie Jo Hansen, 69, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Paul Eugene Hightree, 89, of Salmon, Idaho, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Twin Falls Manor. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Brittany Ann Ward Holladay, 34, passed away at her home in Twin Falls. The family will host a visitation and celebration of life on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Alda Lou Jewell, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Janet Ruth LeFurgey, 91, a resident of Boise and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Care in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Petra Maddox, 67, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lorraine McCloud, 85, of Wendell, passed away Friday, November 20, at the Twin Falls Manor. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray Funeral Service, Wendell Chapel.
Myrtle Audrey McKinney, age 77, of Hammett, formerly of Pine, passed away at a Boise hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrye Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com.
Darleene Joyce Owyen, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carlos Edward ‘Carl’ Rasnick, a 71-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away at home on Sunday November 22, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joan Sandau, 87, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Earl J. Wright, 91 year old Rupert resident, died Friday, November 11, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
