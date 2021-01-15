Death notices

Charles William “Bill” Baker, 94, of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. A graveside service will be held under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Daren Frederick Critchfield, 88, of Oakley, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home in Oakley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Loretta Belle Fritzler, 98, of Jerome, passed away January 13, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Brenda Lee May, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Zara Thomson, 86 of Buhl, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

