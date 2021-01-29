Death notices

 Skip to main content
Colesoy Rae Hutchison, infant son of Breckon and Braelyn Blauer Hutchison of Burley, was silently born on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Donna Meyer, 66, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Aileen Elizabeth Nelson, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jack L. Nelson, 72, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

