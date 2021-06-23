Death notices

Doris L. Osborne, 95, of Buhl, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jessie V. Rey, 77, of Hagerman, passed away June 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ian J. Robinson, 45, of Glenns Ferry, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, from injuries in an auto accident near Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Janet E Tedder, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away June 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

