Death notices

Barbera Bower, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021, at Hospice Home, Jerome. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Gayle Holmes Fixsen, 92, of Meridian, passed away September 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Raymond Graham, 86, of Twin Falls, died on September 15, 2021. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

Marge Ruth Hoops, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

David B. Wilkes, 74, of Jerome, passed away on September 20, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. 208-853-3131

