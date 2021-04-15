 Skip to main content
Death notices
Jesse S Berain, 92, passed away April 10, 2021, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home. cloverdalefuneralhome.com

Jeanette May Lloyd, 82, of Elba, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Norman H. Rayburn, 80, of Boise, formerly of Burley, passed away April 13, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com. 208-853-3131.

Patty Young, 90, of Kimberly, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

