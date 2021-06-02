Death notices

Elizabeth Buckner, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away May 31, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living. She was surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rodney Chester, 74, of Jerome, passed away May 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Paula Lumbreras Gomez, 88, of Burley, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bernice Joan (Dayley) Grimes, 85, of Wendell, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mary Ida Hess, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dionisio Jauregui, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.