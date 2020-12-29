Death notices

Stanley Hammond, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away December 25 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

David G. Lindsay, 65, of Wendell, passed away December 25, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Donald Ost, 76, of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jamie Ray Sandoval, 22, of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

George Sanford, 91, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jack W. Shaver, 86, passed away December 21, 2020. Due to COVID, a graveside only service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. Fifth Ave., Pocatello. Condolences colonial-funeralhome.com, 208-233-1500.