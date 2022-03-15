Death notices

Royce Abernathy, 83, of Twin Falls, died March 13, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Loren Allison, 84, of Jerome, passed away March 12, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Kamala Campbell, 52 of Kimberly, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel

James W. Davis, 81, of Jerome, passed away March 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Thomas “Tom” William Edmons, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marjorie Jones, 97, of Jerome, passed away March 12, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Robert MacDonald, 84, died March 13, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jeremy E. Maritt, 48, of Filer, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church,1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with viewing one hour prior to service. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Doneva Faye Sayler, 74, of Burley, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Carolyn Marie Teeter, 77, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

