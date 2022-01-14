Death notices

Sherrie Anderson, 67, of Kimberly, died in her home on Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Leonard E. Heglund, 100, of Montpelier, passed away January 12, 2022, at Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Johnny Bobby Ray Kodesh, 83, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Joseph Henry Millard, 85, of Nampa, died Sunday, January 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 927 Ruth Lane., Nampa. Burial will be at 1 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Paul Cemetery, W. 100 N., Paul. For additional information and to send the family condolences and photos, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.

Ronald "Ron" D. Pierce, 74, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Celestino Sandoval, 74, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Grace Community Church, 100 Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating.

