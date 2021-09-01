Death notices

Tom Patton Allen, 76, a resident of Featherville, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Featherville. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Jerry “John” Peter Archambeau, 84, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Florence “Saude” Clark, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Darold L. Krieger, an 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.