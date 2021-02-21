David Burgoyne, 65, of Filer, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being injured in a crash in Twin Falls County north of Kimberly.
A Burley assisted living and memory care facility is being sued by a family claiming the care facility did not call an ambulance for their mother who died after being sick all night.
A snowmobiler was killed Friday in an avalanche near the Galena Summit.
Texas Roadhouse has an official opening date and will be donating food before then to health care workers and local non-profits.
Twin Falls County Search and Rescue responded to the South Hills above Magic Mountain to search for the men.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
It's official: One week from today you will be able buy tickets for flights to Denver from Twin Falls.
I notice that most police officers will run radar in plain sight. Wouldn’t it make more sense to find a spot where people can’t see the officer’s patrol car?
The city of Heyburn unveiled a $1.5 million master plan to develop the Heyburn Riverfront Park and shoreline to create access points to the river and increase pavilion and barbecue areas along with adding more grass and parking.
The city of Burley is collecting support letters to change legislation that would allow Minidoka County and Cassia County to work together to establish an airport authority — upon voter approval.