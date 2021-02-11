Death notices

Cherril Wheeler Moses , 97, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Carol Ann Silvester, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away February 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hollister. Friends may call one hour prior in the Relief Society room. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Elwood Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.