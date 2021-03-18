Death notices

Mary Levings Kestler, 76, of Filer, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Colin Marriott, 86, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Luther White “Pete,” 87, of Malta, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.