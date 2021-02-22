Death notices

Nola Rae Alley, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Claud Bowman, 93, of Rupert passed away Friday February 19, 2021 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Michael Chupa, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away February 20, 2021. He was surrounded by family and friends. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Robert Glenn Greer, an 85-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Harlin Robert McMillen, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away February 19, 2021 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Deborah Porter, 43 of Gooding, passed away February 19, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Dilli Rai, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly in his home, Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements pending through Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ted Robbins, 77 year old Burley resident, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joyce E. Roland, 94, of Buhl, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Alvin Ray Schenk, an 86-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jo Nell Trammel, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.