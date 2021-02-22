Death notices

Nola Rae Alley, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Claud Bowman, 93, of Rupert passed away Friday February 19, 2021 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Michael Chupa, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away February 20, 2021. He was surrounded by family and friends. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Robert Glenn Greer, an 85-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Harlin Robert McMillen, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away February 19, 2021 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Deborah Porter, 43 of Gooding, passed away February 19, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.