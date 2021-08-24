Death notices

Darrell R. Anderson, 83, of Jerome passed away August 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Noel Baker, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away on August 21, 2021 at Grace Memory Care, Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Wayne L. Fattig, 93, of Wendell passed away August 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Froylan Carranza Gomez, 48, of Twin Falls passed away August 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Brian Keith Hall, 52 of Twin Falls, passed away August 20, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Scarlet Lorraine McCullough, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away on August 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.