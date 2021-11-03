Death notices

Lavon Halley, age 71, of Mountain Home, passed away at a local care center on October 25, 2021. Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

Otis Hopper, 87, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Todd Andrew Roth, 59 of Jerome, passed away October 31, 2021 at The University of Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0