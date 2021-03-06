Death notices

Jimmy “Freck” Asher, a 78-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away at his home on Monday, March 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Urn interment will follow at the Declo Cemetery.

Valerie “Val” Blick Clark, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Wallace Ogden, 84 of Twin Falls passed away on Friday March 5, 2021 at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday March 11, 2021 from 5-7pm at Rosenau Funeral Home with Funeral services held on Friday March 12, 2021 at 11am at the Park Ave LDS Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Pattie Louise Paine, 80, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Melton H. Robbins, 82, of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please see demaraysjerome.com to send condolences to the family and for additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0